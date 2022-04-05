type here...
Speaker Bagbin refers 3 NPP MPs to Privileges Committee over absenteeism
News

Speaker Bagbin refers 3 NPP MPs to Privileges Committee over absenteeism

By Kweku Derrick
Henry-Quartey-Adwoa-Safo-Kennedy-Agyapong
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has referred three members of the House to the Privileges Committee, for continuously absenting themselves from Parliament.

The three are; the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong – all from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the House.

According to the Speaker, the absence of the legislators from Parliament for over fifteen sittings without his permission constitutes a breach of the rules of the house.

“I have accordingly come to the irresistible conclusion that a Member who absents himself or herself from 16 sitting days of Parliament in a particular meeting, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, falls squarely within the ambit of Article 97, clause 1(c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament”, he stated.

Per Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, a Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat “if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.”

The petition copied the leadership of both sides of the House.

However, former Member of Parliament for Kumbumgu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to deal with the matter of absenteeism in the House.

    Source:GHPage

