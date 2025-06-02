Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori Attah WANTED- More details

The office of the special prosecutor has declared former finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta wanted, Gh Page can authoritatively proclaim.

This comes after the former finance minister failed to appear before the special prosecutor on June 2, 2025.

In a communique released by the Special Prosecutor, they declared Ken Ofori Atta wanted.

They gave details and description such as age, gender, eye color, among others about the former finance minister.

Giving the reason why the former finance minister has been declared wanted, they wrote, “This suspect is wanted to answer charges in respect of several Cass including strategic mobilization – GRA contract, Termination of ECG- BXC contract, National Cathedral payments, ambulance procurement contract, and tax refund account utilization”.