The assets of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, have all been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

This latest move forms part of an ongoing investigation into the acquisition of state lands that were contained in the Will of the former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

It is gathered that processes are underway to also freeze his assets overseas.

About a week ago, Sir John’s Will outlining how he disbursed his estates upon his demise surfaced online. Among other things, it emerged that he had bequeathed portions of the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site to some relatives.

The document sparked anger among many Ghanaians as it came at a time the government signed an Executive Instrument declassifying parts of the Achimota Forest and return to its allodial owners.

Some civil society groups had petitioned the Special Prosecutor and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Sir John’s will on state lands.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor last week commenced investigations into alleged corruption by Sir John, with regard to his alleged improper acquisition of state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources also said it would investigate the parts of the Will pertaining to the land acquisition.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in a statement on May 24, 2022, said there was no land owned at the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.