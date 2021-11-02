- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has invited Alex Sarfo Kantanka, the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, for questioning.

This comes on the back of the arrest of Mr Kantanka following a viral video of him allegedly demanding a refund of bribes he paid to assembly members for his confirmation.

The Special Prosecutor described Mr. Sarfo Kantanka as “a person necessary for the investigations.”

He has thus been directed to be at the office of the Special Prosecutor in Accra at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, for an interview.

“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice,” a letter addressed to Mr. Kantanka and sighted by Citi News added.

Mr. Agyebeng in the letter further indicated that his office “has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) particularly in relation to your Alex Sarfo Kantanka’s nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.”

Prior to the second round of voting, it was alleged the Member of Parliament for Juaben, Ama Pomaa Boateng gave each assembly member $100 and the latest iPhone each to influence them to vote for the nominee.

Just yesterday, a video of the Juaben MCE nominee went viral where he was angrily demanding monies he paid to assembly members to accept his nomination.

Out of the 26 total votes cast in the presence of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the nominee secured 10 Yes votes as against 15 No votes with 1 rejected ballot.

The disappointed nominee who could not control his anger rained insults and curses on the assembly members.