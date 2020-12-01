Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.

Election officials, security personnel as well as media personnel are voting today, Tuesday, December 1 in order to free them up for official duties on election day, Monday, December 7.

In a video that has surfaced online amid the special voting exercise sees an unknown military officer voting for Nana Addo.

In what can be described as a pay back for Sammy Gyamfi’s threats on the security service, the faceless military man voted against the NDC.

As heard him say, John Mahama gave the military men $1 in 2016 but they still voted against him and in 2020 he has allowed Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications of the NDC to speak ill about them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Meanwhile, a total of 109,557 persons are expected to vote in the special voting exercise ongoing across the country.