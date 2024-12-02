Special voting: Netizens blast lady for casting her vote for John Mahama

The Electoral Commission (EC) is conducting the Special Voting exercise across 14 regions of Ghana, excluding the Eastern and Western Regions.

The exercise is a critical aspect of the electoral process, allowing security personnel, media practitioners, and election officials who will be on duty during the December 7 polls to cast their votes early.

Approximately 131,478 voters, constituting 0.007 percent of the total registered electorate of 18,741,159, are anticipated to take part in this Special Voting.

The exclusion of the Eastern and Western Regions follows the EC’s decision to recall and reprint ballot papers for those areas due to a reported breach of security seals.

The special voting in these regions has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election process.

Well, a young Ghanaian lady who’s part of the special voting exercise has come under severe backlash for casting her vote for former president John Mahama.

The lady simply identified @Realnaajudith has taken to her X timeline to disclose that she voted for change and reset.

Her decision seems to have angered some X users who have come across her tweet.

For example; @Paloma_deer commented – No wonder mahama said all Ga’s need is Kenkey and fish Woadweni Sua ruff

@Oteme Joseph – If you know what’s good for you, you’ll delete this post

@Blackmadiba – Gyimisem sei What’s the difference between mahama and them all because of your interest sia