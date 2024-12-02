type here...
GhPageNewsSpecial Voting: Police arrests man for taking a photo of his ballot...
News

Special Voting: Police arrests man for taking a photo of his ballot paper after voting

By Armani Brooklyn
Special Voting
Special Voting

“Elections shall be by secret ballot”- Article 49(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Hence all persons are expected to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the electoral process by not disclosing their choices.

READ ALSO: Special Voting: Security officer under fire for voting Bawumia and sharing photos

Special Voting - GhPage
Special Voting

During today’s special voting at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency (Legon Campus), a young man was arrested for taking a photo of his ballot paper after casting his vote.

In a trending video on social media, the police can be seen apprehending the special voter for taking a photo of his ballot paper.

It has now become a worrying trend for people to share photos of their ballot papers after voting.

READ ALSO: Special voting: Netizens blast lady for casting her vote for John Mahama

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, December 2, 2024
Accra
clear sky
85.1 ° F
85.1 °
85.1 °
64 %
3.7mph
2 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways