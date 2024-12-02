Special Voting: Police arrests man for taking a photo of his ballot paper after voting

“Elections shall be by secret ballot”- Article 49(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.
Hence all persons are expected to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the electoral process by not disclosing their choices.
During today’s special voting at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency (Legon Campus), a young man was arrested for taking a photo of his ballot paper after casting his vote.
In a trending video on social media, the police can be seen apprehending the special voter for taking a photo of his ballot paper.
It has now become a worrying trend for people to share photos of their ballot papers after voting.
