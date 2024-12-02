Special Voting: Security officer under fire for voting Bawumia and sharing photos

Currently, the special voting for the 2024 general elections is ongoing at 14 Regions.

The exercise is a critical aspect of the electoral process, allowing security personnel, media practitioners, and election officials who will be on duty during the December 7 polls to cast their votes early.

A yet-to-be-identified security officer who replied to a post authored by @KrobeaAsante on X has come under fire.

This security officer took photos of his ballot paper after voting Dr Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.

As we all know, this is illegal and as such, social media users who have come across the post have seriously condemned the supposed security officer’s actions.

