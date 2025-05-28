Speed Darlington confesses to engaging with a 15 year old virgin

Popular entertainer, Speed Darlington, is currently facing investigation over a video he posted on Instagram where he appeared to confess to defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Speed Darlington, in Igbo language, narrated the incident which took place at an unnamed hotel.

He claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter and he had to pay hotel staff N2,000 to have the sheets changed.

His revelations led to an uproar on social media, with many people demanding that relevant authorities arrest and detain Speed Darlington.

Netizens Reactions…

@Ebutu – We can’t keep normalizing abuse just because someone is a public figure or says it in a “funny” way. Protecting minors should never be up for debate. This is really disturbing

@Experince senior – A very disgusting human being and we Nigerians are the enablers of this disgusting humans. Watch bloggers and Nigerians hype him up tomorrow again when he makes one stupid “funny” jokes and we continue again to entertain him and the other useless ones.

@Okahewede – He should be investigated, and if he did it, he should be persecuted to the full extent of the law.

@Missangeljames – What a disgusting person! He should be in jail!

@Ellabosslady – 15 years old girl?? Make dem lock am up!

@Sambonnu – That’s statutory rape .. This dude need to be arrested