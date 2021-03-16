type here...
Spend your energy on improving living standards not on social media trends- Nana Aba slams government

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nana Aba Anamoah has criticized the government for focusing on trivialities rather than on the real work assigned to it.

In a tweet, the General Manager of GHOne TV vented her frustration at the government’s interest in getting its flagship programs to trend on social media while the fact on the ground is that living standards are poor.

She stated that Akufo Addo’s government could succeed at hiring people to trend hashtags on Twitter in their favour but the reality on the ground would eventually expose them.

The seasoned media personality advised the government to channel that same energy towards improving the livelihood of Ghanaians rather than to keep setting social media trends.

Her tweet read, ”If you engage people to trend a hashtag for you as a government, the realities on the ground will expose you. Wo W) number one on Ghana trend ntiiii??? Spend that energy on improving living standards.”

Her tweet comes at the back of the government’s introduction of taxes which it claims has been necessitated by the devastating repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Source:GHPAGE

