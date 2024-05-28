type here...
Spintex: Armed robbers exchange gunfire with Police while trying to rob FN Bank (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

A set of notorious armed robbers who stormed FN Bank branch at Spintex 18 Junction in Accra were overpowered by the police.

A video from the incident has surfaced on social media shows the gunfire exchange between the police and armed robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, the armed robbers stormed the bank covered in masks and ordered the tellers to give them all the available cash.

However, a customer who had come to withdraw money from the bank swiftly called the police who immediately stormed the scene.

Stay tuned for more on this story.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

