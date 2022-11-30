Spintex: Detailed account of how man beheaded girlfriend for ritual purposes

- Advertisement -

A man beheaded his girlfriend at Spintex in Accra, and it is believed he carried out the dastardly act for ritual purposes.

The Ghana Police on Tuesday afternoon rushed to the scene where the lady was wrapped up in an old mattress with his body decapitated.

The suspect was immediately arrested after a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

The head of the girl who was in the custody of the suspect was retrieved. Subsequently, the suspect was paraded with the head of the lady in his hands.

The police put the body into a body bag, arrested their suspect, and took them away.

According to an exclusive report, the man carried out the act for ritual purposes. He lured his girlfriend into his room, got him tipsy, murdered him in cold blood, and later on beheaded her.

Reports suggested that the suspect is a Nigerian who wanted to flee the country with the head of the girl after he had carried out the act.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.