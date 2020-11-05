Spiritual mother of Donald Trump calls on Angels from Africa to help them win the elections (VIDEO)

The US elections are still ongoing, and as it stands now, everything shows current President Donald Trump would be shown the exit just after serving one term in office.

In a new video sighted on social media and fast going viral, the US’s spiritual mother- President identified as Paula White is seen praying and asking God to help Donald win the elections.

At a point in the video, the preacher called on the Angels from Africa to come to their aid and help to overturn the election results in Donald Trump’s favour.

Watch the video below:

The winner of this election needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election and so far has Joe Biden leading the electoral college vote with 264 against Trump’s 214.