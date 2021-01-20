type here...
Spoil men the same way you want them to spoil you- Fella Makafui’s advice to ladies

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fella Makafui has thrown some jewels of advice the way of ladies who have only turned takers but bring little to the table.

In a tweet, the actress and entrepreneur expressed that men are not immune to surprises and gifts but also deserve to be given a treat sometimes.

The wife of rapper, Medikal counselled young ladies to spend on their men just as much as they expect men to spend on them.

Her tweet read, ”Men also need that pampering, take them out, surprise them, spoil them just the same way you expect them to spoil you! Men are really trying, kudos to you all. God bless you guys.”

Fella commended the efforts of responsible men who will stop at nothing to make their women happy.

Most men will surely be impressed with Fella’s post as it goes without saying that men do not get applauded enough for their sacrifices.

Source:GHPAGE

