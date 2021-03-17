type here...
GhPage News Ghana parliamentarian strike for betting to be banned in Ghana
News

Ghana parliamentarian strike for betting to be banned in Ghana

By Nazir Hamzah
SPORT-BETTING-IN-GHANA.
- Advertisement -

Member of parliament for Ajumako Enyan Dr Ato Forson has called on the sitting government of the NPP to ban sports betting in Ghana.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Finance advised Government that it will better for the nation to ban the activity of sports betting instead of taxing it.

According to the member of parliament, the activity of sports betting is destroying the youth of the country which does not need to be encouraged at all, and not to talk of taxing it.

“Ghana today, we are complaining that this gambling is destroying our youth. I have read a number of articles on this. I would have thought the government will come out with a policy to restrict gambling and to even ban it,” He said on Joy News.

The former deputy finance minister added that the Government should not focus on revenue mobilization to the detriment of the citizenry.

 “To run a country is not all about money. You need to preserve society as well.

Exemption Bill alone can rake in 2.5% of GDP. Instead of government of Ghana going back to push that Exemption Bill; they have decided to tax us because that is easy”

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News