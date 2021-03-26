type here...
GhPage News Sad news hit Ghana media as popular sports presenter in Accra passes...
News

Sad news hit Ghana media as popular sports presenter in Accra passes on

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

The Management of FP Communication Group, the parent company of (Hot FM- Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM-Takoradi) has announced the sudden demise of sports presenter  Justice Opoku-Agyemang who was widely known as Bigality.

According to a statement released by Accra based Hot FM the astute sports journalist kicked the bucket on Thursday 25th March 2021 after a short illness.

Justice Opoku-Agyemang until his demise was the regular host of Hot FM popular sports show Hot Focal Sports which airs every weekdays.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 26, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News