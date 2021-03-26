Sad news hit Ghana media as popular sports presenter in Accra passes on

- Advertisement -

The Management of FP Communication Group, the parent company of (Hot FM- Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM-Takoradi) has announced the sudden demise of sports presenter Justice Opoku-Agyemang who was widely known as Bigality.

According to a statement released by Accra based Hot FM the astute sports journalist kicked the bucket on Thursday 25th March 2021 after a short illness.

Justice Opoku-Agyemang until his demise was the regular host of Hot FM popular sports show Hot Focal Sports which airs every weekdays.