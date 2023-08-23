Sprite moves to clear PET plastic packaging in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Sprite is moving away from its iconic green packaging to fresh, new clear PET plastic bottles, including an update of the full portfolio’s packaging design.

Now everyone can enjoy the same great taste of their favourite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle can be easily recycled and made into new bottles.

The transition from green PET to clear PET will increase the value of the plastic in the after-use market in Ghana.

This shift is part of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative which targets to collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can which it sells and to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

“This change will amplify the values that we as a system promote and will help facilitate the sorting process during recycling.

Our vision is to increase our ability to produce products that are as easily recyclable as possible thanks to clear PET which will ultimately generate more value.

We all have a role to play in protecting our planet and now we can all enjoy the refreshing taste of Sprite while helping to unlock the worth in waste and support a truly circular economy in Ghana,” said, Felix Gomis, Managing Director, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) West Africa Countries Business Unit.

In addition to the environmental benefits, clear PET brings added economic benefits too. The clear PET contributes to economic empowerment as it will have more value for waste aggregators in Ghana who depend on collecting and selling plastic packaging waste for a viable income.

“The future is clear,” says Seshnee Naidoo, Franchise Director for the Equatorial Africa Region at Coca-Cola Africa. “We’re journeying to a World Without Waste and moving to clear Sprite packs, which means more of our plastic can be collected, recycled, and re-used to make new bottles. With Sprite shifting to clear bottles, it means more bottles will be repurposed into new bottles.”

Sprite’s new clear look features a see-through bottle, a refreshed icon of the brand’s bold and Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.

To help consumers easily identify their favourite Sprite variant, each bottle will have a distinct label and different colour closure.

Here’s what you can expect to see in-store with our new look:

Sprite Zero Sugar will have a bright green label with black flash and a green cap.

The new look Sprite Zero Sugar is currently available in all retail outlets and Coca-Cola distributors across the country.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.

Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka.

Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain.

Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.