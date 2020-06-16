In 2018, a beautiful Ghanaian who had just completed SHS at St. Louis became the talk of the town when an unpleasant video of her leaked.

Aisha, the beautiful fair-skinned girl was being banged by 3 guys in the viral video which got everyone worried.

Aisah Thomas

Although she pretended she didn’t care about the viral video, it seems she was affection in ways many of her trolls did not imagine.

SEE ALSO: Part 2 of Aisha, the St.Louis SHS girl’s Atopa video pops up

Aisha after the disgraceful video is now a full-fledged member of the LGBT community. Yes, Aisha is now a lesbian.

Aisah Thomas

The secret was revealed by a twitter user @Top_Gyal who is a lesbian herself on her Twitter handle. Top Gyal leaked the names of popular Ghanaians ladies who are lesbians but pretend they are not.

Aisha Thomas was one of the first ladies whose name was mentioned by the lady in her exposé.

Aisah Thomas

SEE HERE: Ghanaian lezbian drops the full list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are into lezbianism (Photos)

The young lady who is now 19 years is proud of her new status and even celebrated the LGBT month like any other member of the community on social media.

Watch the video below

A couple of months after her 3some video went viral, Aisha became a very vocal Christian and was spotted in many videos inviting her friends to church programs.

SEE HERE: Aisha, the girl in the threesome ‘Atopa’ video returns, but this time invites everyone to church

It seems the church also failed her and she decided to move on with her life by trying LGBT. Well, like we keep saying, life is full of choices and she has made hers. We wish her well