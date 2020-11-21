- Advertisement -

As a good friend in the Media space, Stacy Amoateng, an Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network, ABN has sent some kind words to Gloria Sarfo after a fan insulted and asked her to get married.

We reported that a fan of actress/TV presenter Gloria Sarfo on social media rudely attacked her spinsterhood, telling her to stop posting rubbish on the internet and focus on getting a man and bear children.

Take a look at that story here – READ ALSO: You’re 40, get yourself a man and stop posting rubbish on social media-Fan tells Gloria Sarfo

Well, the comments from the fan seemingly have got Stacy Amoateng worried for this reason she took to social media to share a photo of Gloria Sarfo comforting her with some sweet words to calm nerves.

Stacy wrote this to Gloria; “Gloria you are a phenomenal woman. Don’t let anyone dictate your pace of live for you. Allow the wind of God push you for his glory. And Don’t pay mind to people you hide behind pages to try to pour out their depressions on you to feel miserable.

“You are young, you are beautiful, you are talented. Marriage will come when it will until then, it doesn’t define you. Children are a blessing and God gives them in his time. These cyberbullies should be ashamed of themselves and bow their heads in shame. Most of them would have been proud to have you as a sister. Believe God. His timing is perfect @gloriaosarfo.”

See screenshot below;