type here...
GhPage Entertainment Don’t let anyone dictate for you-Stacy Amoateng advises Gloria Sarfo
Entertainment

Don’t let anyone dictate for you-Stacy Amoateng advises Gloria Sarfo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stacy Amoateng and Gloria Sarfo
Stacy Amoateng and Gloria Sarfo
- Advertisement -

As a good friend in the Media space, Stacy Amoateng, an Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network, ABN has sent some kind words to Gloria Sarfo after a fan insulted and asked her to get married.

We reported that a fan of actress/TV presenter Gloria Sarfo on social media rudely attacked her spinsterhood, telling her to stop posting rubbish on the internet and focus on getting a man and bear children.

Take a look at that story here – READ ALSO: You’re 40, get yourself a man and stop posting rubbish on social media-Fan tells Gloria Sarfo

Well, the comments from the fan seemingly have got Stacy Amoateng worried for this reason she took to social media to share a photo of Gloria Sarfo comforting her with some sweet words to calm nerves.

Stacy wrote this to Gloria; “Gloria you are a phenomenal woman. Don’t let anyone dictate your pace of live for you. Allow the wind of God push you for his glory. And Don’t pay mind to people you hide behind pages to try to pour out their depressions on you to feel miserable.

“You are young, you are beautiful, you are talented. Marriage will come when it will until then, it doesn’t define you. Children are a blessing and God gives them in his time. These cyberbullies should be ashamed of themselves and bow their heads in shame. Most of them would have been proud to have you as a sister. Believe God. His timing is perfect @gloriaosarfo.”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

See screenshot below;

Stacy post
Stacy post
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
2.9mph
75 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News