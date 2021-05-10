Stacy Amoateng and daughter win awards at Africa Business and Arts Awards

- Advertisement -

Television personality Stacy Amoateng and her daughter Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng were recipients of prestigious awards at the just concluded Africa Business and Arts Awards.

The award scheme that came off at the La Palm Royal Beach recognised the mother and daughter for their exceptional performance in the year 2020.

Stacy grabbed awards for ‘Woman of Excellence’ and ‘Philanthropist of the Year’ awards, while 15-year-old rapper Calista was adjudged the ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’.

“A big thanks to God almighty. When stones are thrown my way, he builds a wall with them for me to stand on to become taller,” said Stacy in an Instagram post.

Calista announced to her followers saying, “We did it again. Thank you to everyone who voted for me this award isn’t just for me but everyone who supports me, thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Stacy Amoateng who doubles as a director at Angel Broadcasting Network has debunked rumours indicating she has been sacked from her job.

In an exclusive chat with GHPage, the philanthropist cum actress said there was no iota of truth to the reports.

“First and foremost, I do not work at Angel TV, I am with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) which is the mother company of Angel TV. So as a usual routine, I normally visit them to check if everything is okay. So I am working as you can see,” she said.