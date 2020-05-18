- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has disclosed that she is never going to apologize for her comments about Joe Mettle she passed a few days ago.

According to Patience Nyarko in an earlier interview, her colleague Joe Mettle is an over-hyped Gospel artiste in the country looking at how people regard him as the best in the industry.

She continued that the songs released and performed by Joe Mettle are all songs from Methodist and Pentecost adding that if those songs are taken from him, those songs are taken from him he has nothing to his name.

This comment angered a lot of Joe Mettle fans who demanded an unqualified apology from the singer who seemed angry on that day.

In a separate interview, Patience Nyarko explained that she never meant any harm with her comments but rather she was establishing a point.

She explained that her statement was a response to a comment made by OB Nartey that, Joe Mettle is the only Gospel Artiste who has branded himself so well that can be showcased to the international market.

She, however, stated that she still stands by her words about Joe Mettle and nothing can change it.

When she was asked by the host to apologize to Joe Mettle over her earlier comment, she stated emphatically that she has said nothing wrong that requires her to apologize.

Patience Nyarko after several attempts to get her to apologize still stood her grounds saying she was never going to apologize.