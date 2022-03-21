- Advertisement -

Rapper Pappy Kojo is trying to start a beef with Nigerian musician Mr Eazi after it was alleged that the latter snubbed him after attempts to get in touch with him.

According to a post from his Twitter handle, gone were those days that he was being forced to put Mr Eazi on his stage so Ghanaians can get to listen to his songs which he gladly did.

Fast forward, Mr Eazi is now a big star and a known brand across the globe and now wants him(Pappy) to bow to him.

Pappy posted: “Haha ?@mistameister? you dey Kai when you Dey beg me to bring Eazi on after my shows & stay with him & perform cos nobody knew his songs ? Your boy say make I suck ein dick now like my name be somebody I know wey I no wan mention ein name haha”

See screenshot below: