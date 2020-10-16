Information we have gathered from a source has it that the father of late Dancehall musician Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng has finally taken the former manager of his daughter and the CEO of RuffTown Records Bullet.

Per what we gathered, Starboy Kwarteng is seeking to receive all his late daughters song from the record label after her contract with the label officially expired.

According to the source, due to their past misunderstanding, Starboy Kwarteng resorted to the law court to help him get what is due him following the contract expiration.

Per the information we have, the duration of the contract has not been disclosed to the public, but Bullet revealed in an interview some years ago that Ebony Reigns benefited 40 per cent of the contract signed with Rufftown Records/Midas Touch Inc.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng in an interview barely a year ago revealed that the contract between his late daugther and the label was still working and he is benefiting from the 40% off her songs.

Ebony Reigns kicked the bucket some two years ago after she got involved in an accident on the Accra-Sunyani road after she went to visit her mother who had just returned from a trip abroad.

After her sad demise, her father and manager Bullet has had several misunderstanding about her money and some other stuff related to her craft.

Some personalities came into the picture and settled the beef between the two for peace to prevail and the late musician left to rest in peace.