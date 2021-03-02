- Advertisement -

The father of late dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng has rained insult on Pope Skinny.

The issue of legislation of homosexuality in Ghana has been on the debate table for some time now even though a lot of people have kicked against it.

Musician Pope Skinny who wanted to add his voice to the trending issue in his submission claimed that Ebony died because she was a lesbian.

According to him, Ebony during her visit to see her mother in Sunyani got intimate with her lesbian partner who accompanied her and that angered the gods of the land who decided to kill her using an accident.

But Starboy Kwarteng in an interview on Kingdom plus FM in has described Pope Skinny as a shame.

In reacting to the story, he stated that Pope Skinny can’t trend with this comment because from the look of things that is what he wants to achieve.

He went on to question why Pope Skinny would make such wild allegation against someone who has been died for three (3) years.

Starboy revealed that even if the claims from Pope Skinny are true, must he come out to say it now when the person on question is not alive.

He revealed that he is pissed with the statement by Pope Skinny and would take him on very soon.

Watch the video below:

He continued that it’s only an apology and a retraction that can make him forgive Pope Skinny.