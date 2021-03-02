Starboy Kwarteng threatens to sue Pope Skinny for claiming Ebony was a lesbian

- Advertisement -

Starboy Kwarteng has threatened to sue Pope Skinny for claiming that the late Ebony and her friend Franky Kuri were lesbians.

In a story earlier published by Ghpage, Pope Skinny alleged that the late Ebony’s demise was as a result of her making love to her lesbian partner Franky Kuri in Sunyani.

The rapper who is currently in the US stated that the gods of Ebony’s hometown stroke her down for doing what they find abominable.

Following the rapper’s statement, Ebony’s father, Starboy Kwarteng, has slammed the former for passing such derogatory comments about his daughter.

A distraught Starboy Kwarteng indicated that for Pope Skinny to have spewed such obscenity about his daughter shortly after she had been celebrated is so disgusting.

The father of the legendary songstress mentioned that he was heartbroken after watching Pope Skinny’s video and he threatened to take him on.

”It is a shame. That boy should come again. Sometimes they get us so pushed to the wall and it’s unfortunate…..,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, Pope Skinny is yet to respond to this and we will surely come your way with any reaction from him.