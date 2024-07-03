Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has claimed that he started his ride-hailing business Shaxi with over two million dollars.

According to Shatta Wale, he could have invested the money into himself and his brand but he wanted to help people and therefore came up with the idea of having his own ride-hailing business.

In an interaction with his fans, he disclosed that he could have used the money to get himself a brand new Rolls Royce or a Lamborghini but because of his sympathy for people her decided to start a business that could help people get money.

He explained in detail how the substantial investment supported several aspects of Shaxi, such as the creation of the app, the purchase of a fleet of compact cars, and marketing and promotional initiatives.

Additionally, Shatta Wale used the occasion to reaffirm to his fans his compassion telling them that he shouldn’t be judged by his public demeanour.

