Start Packing Your Things To Leave The Country- Donald Trump Warns Africans
Start Packing Your Things To Leave The Country- Donald Trump Warns Africans

By Mzta Churchill
Donald J Trump, is currently the president of the United States of America, following a very tough competition between him and Kamala Harris.

Following his victory, a video has started circulating across social media platforms, where a strong message is being sent to some of the people of the USA.

In the video, a man, obviously close to Donald Trump claims the latter has sent him to disseminate vital information to the residents of the United States of America.

According to him in the video, anyone who is currently in the United States via an illegal way should start packing their things.

He noted that Donald Trump has asked him to tell the aforementioned categories of people that they will be leaving the country in the next 6 months, hence, they should start packing their things.

