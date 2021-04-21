type here...
Kasoa Killing: State charged the two boys with murder

By Nazir Hamzah
Kasoa Boys
The State on Tuesday 20th April, at the Ofaakor District Court, charged the two teenagers who killed the 10-year-old at Kasoa for money ritual with murder.

The prosecution team handling the case told the court that they will need much time to determine the correct ages of the two alleged killers before the can proceed.

In view of the above the team urged the Ofankor court to remand them for two weeks to allow for expedite action on the case.

The case was adjourned to on May 4 2021 as the court presided over by Samuel Kwesi Adjei remanded the two accused teenagers into police custody.

The family of the deceased represented Sammed Akalilu was present at the court sitting.

He pleaded with the court for the trial to be facilitated to bring the case to a logical conclusion within the shortest period of time as all evidence has proven the two guilty.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

