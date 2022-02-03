type here...
“Stay away from me, I’m not ready for a relationship” – Akua GMB warns guys disturbing her with marriage proposals

By Armani Brooklyn
Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, better known as Akua GMB, the former winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant has emphatically stated that she is not ready for a relationship at this time.

Akua GMB has disclosed that she’s not ready to settle down again during an exclusive interview with Caleb Boye on Accra-based Starr FM.

According to her, she is currently looking for ways of making money and not finding a man to warm her bed.

In the course of the on-air radio interview, Akua GMB additionally announced she would be willing to listen to anyone who had a business idea or proposition that may lead to profitable businesses.

Akua GMB further addressed allegations that her husband was an abusive man during their marriage.

She claimed that her ex-husband (Dr Kwaku Oteng) was too much of a gentleman to even try to put his hands on her and that she would not allow such an act to take place.

