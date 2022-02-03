“Stay away from me, I’m not ready for a relationship” – Akua GMB warns guys disturbing her with marriage proposals

- Advertisement -

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, better known as Akua GMB, the former winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant has emphatically stated that she is not ready for a relationship at this time.

Akua GMB has disclosed that she’s not ready to settle down again during an exclusive interview with Caleb Boye on Accra-based Starr FM.

According to her, she is currently looking for ways of making money and not finding a man to warm her bed.

In the course of the on-air radio interview, Akua GMB additionally announced she would be willing to listen to anyone who had a business idea or proposition that may lead to profitable businesses.

Akua GMB further addressed allegations that her husband was an abusive man during their marriage.

She claimed that her ex-husband (Dr Kwaku Oteng) was too much of a gentleman to even try to put his hands on her and that she would not allow such an act to take place.