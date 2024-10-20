Stay Away From My Issue, You have Disgraced Me- Salifu Amoako Tells Church Members

Prophet Salifu Amoako has taken a swipe at his church members during his sermon today, 20th of October, 2024.

Speaking before his church members, Prophet Salifu Amoako said that they had disgraced him.

This comes after the church members took time out of their busy schedules to support him during his court hearing on Wednesday, 16th October 2024.

Out of love, and to prevent journalists from taking videos of their prophet at the court, the church members decided to fight journalists who decided to cover the scene.

Reacting to this, Prophet Salifu Amoako has lambasted his church members, calling them a disgrace.

Prophet Salifu noted that this is the time the church members need to apply sense and maturity in whatever they do.

He warned them to stay away from his issue because their interference is putting him into more trouble, saying that he has not called for their support.