Stay away from Serwaa Amihere because she’s dangerous – Twene Jonas tells Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian social media personality and political commentator, Twene Jonas, has sparked Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, concerning his relationship with Serwaa Amihere.

Jonas turned his attention to Daddy Lumba in a new episode of his popular ‘WARM UP’ show where he often critiques Ghanaian celebrities and leaders.

Twene Jonas advised the iconic musician to be cautious in his dealings with Serwaa Amihere.

Jonas expressed concerns, claiming that Serwaa is a calculating individual who knows how to get what she wants from men.

Jonas further suggested that Lumba should not be swayed by Serwaa’s striking beauty, alleging that much of her appeal is enhanced and not entirely natural.

This advice from Twene Jonas follows after Serwaa stormed the stage to perform ‘Mensei Da’ with Daddy Lumba during his 60th birthday celebration.

Watch the video below to know more…