type here...
GhPageNewsStay away from Serwaa Amihere because she's dangerous - Twene Jonas tells...
News

Stay away from Serwaa Amihere because she’s dangerous – Twene Jonas tells Daddy Lumba

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas

Ghanaian social media personality and political commentator, Twene Jonas, has sparked Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, concerning his relationship with Serwaa Amihere.

Jonas turned his attention to Daddy Lumba in a new episode of his popular ‘WARM UP’ show where he often critiques Ghanaian celebrities and leaders.

Twene Jonas advised the iconic musician to be cautious in his dealings with Serwaa Amihere.

Daddy Lumba

Jonas expressed concerns, claiming that Serwaa is a calculating individual who knows how to get what she wants from men.

Jonas further suggested that Lumba should not be swayed by Serwaa’s striking beauty, alleging that much of her appeal is enhanced and not entirely natural.

This advice from Twene Jonas follows after Serwaa stormed the stage to perform ‘Mensei Da’ with Daddy Lumba during his 60th birthday celebration.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
82 %
3mph
100 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways