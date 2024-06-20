Stay humble and be respectful – Michael Essien says as court puts his valued $50M houses up for sale – Video

Essien, currently coaching at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, had a mentoring section for some up-and-coming footballers courtesy of Right to Dream Academy.

Sharing his experience, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder urged the young players to be mindful of their behaviour after gaining fame.

“You get recognised by playing football, but that shouldn’t change your personality,” he said.

For Essien, it was essential to be humble and hardworking to succeed as a footballer. “Stay humble, be very respectful, and put in the hard work. That is the three major words I always say to a younger player,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Essien has been in the news recently after the Daily Guide broke a story about the Deputy Sheriff, High Court (Commercial Division) ordering for the ex-footballer’s properties to be sold.

Although the report didn’t divulge much details on the matter, it named the properties in contention as Essien’s mansions located at East Legon and Trassaco.

It has, however, now been revealed that the properties are not being auctioned because Essien is broke or took a loan and couldn’t pay back.

According to Angel FM sports journalist Saddick Adams, the former Chelsea midfielder signed a mortgage for the aforementioned properties many years ago and was paying for it in installments.

Saddick Adams said Essien later put the mansion in the care of his wife, Akosua Puni, who was then supposed to take over the payment of the mortgage.

When the payment for the mortgage ceased coming, the journalist said, the owner took the matter to court to try to retrieve the money.

He further explained that Essien no longer had an interest in the property and so reached an agreement in court for the mansions to be sold, so that he could use his share of the proceeds to buy a new house at another location, adding that the former Chelsea star currently owns several properties in London.