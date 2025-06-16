Stay with your broke boyfriends- Wendy Shay advises ladies

Known Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana Wake Up” has sent a thought provoking piece to her colleague ladies out there.

Wendy Shay took to her official social media platforms to wish all fathers a “Happy Fathers’ Day” after which she used the opportunity to send a piece of advice to ladies out there.

“Ghana Wake Up” believes that it does not make sense for a lady to leave their boyfriends all because they guys aren’t yet successful in life despite their diligence and persistence.

The musician advised that, ladies should learn the habit of staying with their boyfriends even when the latter is going through difficult times.

She stated that ladies who chase men who have already made it in life do not end well, saying that since the men were rich before they met the ladies.

She has therefore advised ladies to walk the talk and not break a door when someone is about to open, adding that, wealth hastily gotten dwindles but he who gathers little by little develops it.

Since all the anointed men of God seen today started as church goers, Wendy Shay, also known as “Ghana Wake Up” believes that broke guys can also make it in life.