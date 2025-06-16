type here...
Entertainment

Stay with your broke boyfriends- Wendy Shay advises ladies

By Mzta Churchill

Known Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay aka “Ghana Wake Up” has sent a thought provoking piece to her colleague ladies out there.

Wendy Shay took to her official social media platforms to wish all fathers a “Happy Fathers’ Day” after which she used the opportunity to send a piece of advice to ladies out there.

“Ghana Wake Up” believes that it does not make sense for a lady to leave their boyfriends all because they guys aren’t yet successful in life despite their diligence and persistence.

The musician advised that, ladies should learn the habit of staying with their boyfriends even when the latter is going through difficult times.

She stated that ladies who chase men who have already made it in life do not end well, saying that since the men were rich before they met the ladies.

She has therefore advised ladies to walk the talk and not break a door when someone is about to open, adding that, wealth hastily gotten dwindles but he who gathers little by little develops it.

Since all the anointed men of God seen today started as church goers, Wendy Shay, also known as “Ghana Wake Up” believes that broke guys can also make it in life.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I was fake & scammed many people- Sofo Obotan reveals why he went to juju for powers

Ghana police grabs Owusu Bempah after he narrated GH Kobby’s shooting incident like he was there

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, June 16, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Ghana Drunkards Association gives government a three-week ultimatum to reduce alcohol prices

Ghana Drunkards Association

I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways