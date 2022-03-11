type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI stayed with Shatta Wale for all those years because I was...
Entertainment

I stayed with Shatta Wale for all those years because I was dickmatized – Michy

By Qwame Benedict
I stayed with Shatta Wale for all those years because I was dickmatized - Michy
Shatta Wale and Michy
- Advertisement -

Former girlfriend and baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy has opened up on the reason why despite all the hell she was going through with the musician decided to stay.

Michy who stayed with the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker for eight (8) years before finally packing out of his house in an interview revealed she stayed because of the musician’s dick.

According to Michy in an interview, sex with Shatta Wale was so sweet that whenever she plans to break up with him, she thinks about the sex and then decides to stay.

During an interview on Onua FM, she said “I was dickmatized for eight years”.

Shedding more light on how she came to be the girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy revealed that they had sex on the first day.

She revealed that she was young at the time and that her sexual desire was high so they ended up having sex the very day they met.

“I was young then and my sex drive was very high so we did it the same day,” she said.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 11, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News