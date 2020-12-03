Stefflon Don reacts to Burna Boy cheating allegation

type here...
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Stefflon Don has reacted to a Nigerian blog post about her fiancee Burna Boy cheating with a UK-based social media influencer by name Jo Pearl.

Jo was seen in videos posted on her Instagram recounting how she met Burna and how they have had a romantic relationship for 2 years now.

According to the lady, she met Burna two years ago in the UK, fell in love and moved in with him before he moved to Nigeria for Christmas.

”For The Past Two Years, We Have Never Stopped Seeing Each Other. I Have Been Seeing Him And We Don’t Talk About It Because We Just Go About It As It Doesn’t Exist. People Are Aware Of Us. If You Looked Closely, You’d Always See Me In The Background Somewhere”, Jo said.

This generated a lot of conversation on social media about what this would mean for Burna Boy’s current relationship with her celebrity girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

Meanwhile, the songstress with Jamaican descent has reacted to a Nigerian blog post claiming Burna Boy indeed cheated and on her.

Her comment showed that she might be unperturbed by the rumours running around and that she understood that it could be an attempt to put a strain on her relationship with Burna.

Her comment read, ”What in the Nollywood is going on here mate.”

Nonetheless, Burna Boy is yet to react to any of these cheating allegations made by Jo Pearl. We wait to see how the whole story develops.

Source:GHPAGE

