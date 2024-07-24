The founder and leader of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar might have gotten more enemies than friends after disclosing he wanted to be elected as President.

After declaring his intention to contest the 2024 General Elections, Cheddar is currently hitting the grounds with his campaign.

But a Kumasi-based Pastor identified as Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie aka St. Sark has asked that Cheddar stop his campaign and abandon his plan of vying to be President of Ghana.

According to the preacher, Cheddar is too young to venture into politics, and failure to abandon this dream would spell doom for him because he would come out and speak.

“I did a press conference and I advised him that he is young, in terms of politics and everything. So, if he wants to enter politics and become a president in Ghana, he should give himself 10 years.

“I told him but he didn’t listen and is still actively aiming to be president,” he said.

Watch the video below: