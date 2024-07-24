type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStep down as a politician before I expose you - St Sark...
Entertainment

Step down as a politician before I expose you – St Sark to Cheddar

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Cheddar-and-St.-Sark
Cheddar-and-St.-Sark

The founder and leader of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar might have gotten more enemies than friends after disclosing he wanted to be elected as President.

After declaring his intention to contest the 2024 General Elections, Cheddar is currently hitting the grounds with his campaign.

But a Kumasi-based Pastor identified as Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie aka St. Sark has asked that Cheddar stop his campaign and abandon his plan of vying to be President of Ghana.

According to the preacher, Cheddar is too young to venture into politics, and failure to abandon this dream would spell doom for him because he would come out and speak.

“I did a press conference and I advised him that he is young, in terms of politics and everything. So, if he wants to enter politics and become a president in Ghana, he should give himself 10 years.

“I told him but he didn’t listen and is still actively aiming to be president,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.2mph
100 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways