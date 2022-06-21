type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHow married woman Steph Breilla's encounter with Burna Boy got her husband...
Entertainment

How married woman Steph Breilla’s encounter with Burna Boy got her husband shot

By Albert
Steph Breilla's encounter with Burna Boy got her husband shot
- Advertisement -

An eyewitness to the gunfire between Burna Boy and Steph Briella at Cubana Club recounts his account of what happened.

In the midst of the scandal surrounding the Afrobeat musician and a foreigner whose spouse and a friend were both shot, an eyewitness comes forward to tell his side of the tale.

Steph approached Burna Boy, who was seated in the VVIP section, to snap photos, according to a Twitter source named @AfricansOracle.

Steph’s husband, on the other hand, became enraged and yanked his wife from the singer’s space, causing a commotion in the club.

According to the eyewitness, Burna Boy took no move and laughed at his husband’s reaction until his escort fired bullets to calm the situation down.

Read the full account below.

Meanwhile, Steph Briella has released a video accusing Burna Boy of assault and attempted bribery by his parents.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 21, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    40 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    76 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News