Stephen Adom Kyei Duah storms Sean Paul’s house with police to arrest him – VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle

News received at the front desk of GHPage News confirms the arrest of Actor Sean Paul.

According to the report, Sean Paul was arrested in the early hours of today at home.

His close friend Big Ben disclosed this information to Abena Gold on GHPage TV. It is revealed that the actor was arrested in Rambo Style.

His arrest comes after he bashed Adom Kyei on live TV over his disdain for some of the doctorings of the Prophet.

In the last few months, Sean Paul has launched a heavy crusade against Stephen Adom Kyei at the least chance.

Source:GhPage

