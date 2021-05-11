type here...
Stephen Appiah leaves out Asamoah Gyan in his list of top 5 Black Stars players

By Mr. Tabernacle
Former skipper of the Black Stars, Stephen ‘Tonado’ Appiah has listed his all-time top 5 Black Stars players from 1992 to 2021.

Stephen Appiah placed himself first on the list at the best followed by Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien and Richard Kingson excluding Asamoah Gyan.

The former Juventus and Fernabache player listed these names in a reply tweet by Betway Ghana.

Appiah was Black Stars captain between 2004 and 2010, with Gyan later taking the mantle from 2012 to 2019.

Appiah made 67 appearances for the national team, scoring 14 goals.

Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan made a combined 176 appearances for Ghana’s Black Stars and together featured in three major tournaments.

Appiah currently serves as a member of the Black Stars management committee whiles Gyan plays for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.

Gyan and Appiah played together for the Black Stars for seven years with the former currently holding the record as the country’s all-time highest scorer.

Source:GHPAGE

