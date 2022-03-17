Stephen Appiah breaks silence on claims of chopping Abena Korkor; Reveals the truth & drops deep secrets

- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars captain, Stephen Appiah had his name been dragged in the mud yesterday after our very own bipolar patient – Abena Korkor wildly alleged that he’s part of her choppers.

According to Abena Korkor, Stephen Appiah is amongst the 100 men who have seen in between her legs and she won’t keep mute about it.

In a now-deleted tweet, she averred that the retired professional footballer and now businessman should step up his game because he’s very weak in bed.

“Fuck them being peoples’ husbands I am also a person. As I said, I am @doing as I wish like they did. They can continue suit. You know very well I don’t keep sexual secrets then u come my garden. @Asamoahgyan and @Stephen Appiah step up your game”

In the midst of this brouhaha, Stephen Appiah has officially dropped a press statement t distance himself from Abena Korkor’s nonsense and according to him, Ghanaians should treat her claims as lies.

According to Stephen Appiah, he has only met Abena Korkor at events and she even took permission from him before taking his pictures hence those are the only times he has interacted with her.

He stressed that Abena Korkor only wants to soil his hard-earned reputation both at home and abroad.

