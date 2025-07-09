Stephen King Amoah confirmed dead

The GIS officer who was declared missing a few days ago has been found dead.

As confirmed by his brother, Asante Isaac Junior on Facebook, they discovered the remains of his brother at Berekuso.

Sharing how the state in which they found his body; Asante alleged the assailants slashed his throat, burnt him and later wrapped his body inside a blanket.

This tragic revelation has left netizens teary-eyed because ever since he was declared missing, a lot of internet users dedicated their various timelines to share his pictures and also stand in solidarity with the now bereaved family.

Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service, Stephen King Amoah, has been reported missing under mysterious circumstances since Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to the family, Amoah left home that evening after receiving a call from a friend who allegedly owed him GHS200,000.

The friend, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, reportedly invited him to Ashongman Estates to repay the debt.