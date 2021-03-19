- Advertisement -

Sammyflex hosted the upcoming singer Steve JAY on Zylofon FM’s ‘Showbiz Agenda’ and Sammy Flex got totally astonished by his performance.

The level of dexterity, the lyrical content, and the message of his song got the attention of everybody in the studios of Zylofon FM at that moment, with promising comments from the pundit members of the show, including Kobby Kyei.

Watch Steve Jay’s freestyle and Sammy Flex’s reaction below

YAWA is a groovy mid-tempo song that features Fameye and tells the story of someone who is deeply in love but is hit by negative comments about the partner from parents and friends in their bid to cause separation.

Known in real life as Stephen Sam, STEVE JAY is a grossly talented Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat artiste signed to BlackWise INC. a record label in Ghana ready to take Ghana by storm.

Get the song with links below

Stream and download Steve Jay’s ‘Yawa’ featuring Fameye on Audiomack HERE

Kindly follow Steve JAY on all social media;

•Twitter & Instagram; stevejayofficial_

•Facebook; STEVE JAY

•YouTube; BlackWise INC.

YAWA was produced by Kvng Jay.