Making the headlines are stories about legendary American singer Stevland Hardaway Morris famously known as Stevie Wonder’s plans of relocating from the USA to Ghana.

In a virtual interview, Oprah Winfrey was taken by surprise when the singer and songwriter spoke about moving to Ghana.

In a conversation about racism and the struggles of the African American in the States, Stevie opined that he would love to see the people of America come together and smile again.

The Multiple Grammy Award winning artist also mentioned that he would be moving to Ghana permanently.

In response to the reason behind his decision to move to Africa, Stevie explains that he wants to be in a place where there is equality.

”I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I’m important, please value me. What kinda s**t is that?”, he said.

Systemic Racism is a major issue in the United States and Stevie seems to have had enough of it.

Stevie Wonder hints at permanently moving to Ghana in new video pic.twitter.com/ppWTumdjqG — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Stevland Hardaway Morris is a prominent figure in popular music during the second half of the 20th century and is one of the most successful singers and songwriters in the world with 25 Grammy awards to his name.