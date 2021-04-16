- Advertisement -

Andrea Owusu famously known as Efia Odo has gone berserk over the court’s ruling on Akuapem Poloo’s case registering her displeasure on social media.

She has reacted to the trending issue thus joining the many celebrities who have been vocal amid Poloo’s conviction.

In her subtle reaction, the Instagram video vixen and actress has boldly stated that regardless of the current situation of her industry friend she is still going to post her obscene pictures online.

“Nude means no panties underwear or bra. It means butt a** n*ked. Imma keep posting my bikini pics like every other normal human being does.” she tweeted.

EFia Odo post 1

In a separate post shared by the Ghanaian actress, she questioned the NGO that took matters to the court why they didn’t intervene when our (reference to ladies) mothers were putting ginger in their vajayjay.

She then asked the lawmakers to go and arrest fathers who are impregnating their daughters, rapist and people who physically abuse their children over not getting good grades.

See what she wrote;

EFia Odo Post 2

Her displeasure comes on the back of Akuapem Poloo’s 90 days sentencing by the court over a nude picture with her 7-year-old son which the court.

On Friday, 16th April 2021, the court presided by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann sentenced Akuapem Poloo to 90 days imprisonment.

The sentence must run concurrently. This means she will only serve a 90-day jail term which is three months.

The court said it took into consideration all the plea for mitigation before arriving at the decision.