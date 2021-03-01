When you take the vaccine, still wear your facemasks – Ghana Doctors warn

- Advertisement -

Doctors have advised people not to be reluctant in wearing of the facemasks after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the arrival of the 600,000 doses of the COVID 19 vaccines which landed in Ghana last Tuesday, the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority has been educating the need for Ghanaians to go for the vaccine amid fears.

The Food and Drugs Authority Ghana has been assuring Ghanaians of how safe the vaccines are thus all must put fears aside.

According to the FDA, they have done wide range of researches with enough proof indicating the efficacy of the vaccines which arrived in Ghana on Tuesday as very safe.

With many consultations before approving the vaccine, the FDA who consulted medical experts in Ghana said through their consultations, doctors still advice that if you the take vaccine, it is still very much important to be wearing the facemasks as well.

They are still encouraging persons who will be vaccinated to continue to put on the PPE.

Many Ghanaians hold some level of fear about getting vaccinated but FDA assures it is safe. The president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and his family will be the first to be vaccinated on Monday, 1st March 2021.