A netizen has begged others on social media to help him become a stingy person because being a generous person is really killing him.

According to the netizen, he has been in a relationship with one lady and because of his generosity, he did everything for his girlfriend just to make life easier for her including buying her a Kia Picanto car for her personal use.

He continued that a few weeks ago, his supposed girlfriend started acting strange towards him where he no longer answers his calls and even refused to see him when he visited her workplace to see it.

To his surprise, he received a flyer from one of her close friends only to see ‘Save the Date’ on it between his supposed girlfriend and another man.

He stated that this is the third time he has been jilted by a woman despite being generous towards them.

That being said he is now seeking ways to be stingy so he doesn’t make another lady take him for granted.

Read his full post below:

“Please how do I become stingy because my generosity is killing me?

I have been dating this girl for almost two years and I make sure I change her underwears every month and change her wardrobe every four month. She is working so I bought her Kia picanto to make her movement easier even to the point I rented a single self contain so she can have her privacy. Just this week I went to look for her and she is no where to be found, I called her line and she wasn’t picking, I went to her work place and she’s not willing to see me.

One of her friends sent me my girlfriends SAVE THE DATE with another man ? ? ?.

Please help me Because this is the third time I have been jilted.

Is it wrong to love?

Is it wrong to care for the one you love?

Is it wrong to go all out for your woman?

Is it wrong to be generous?

I don’t need any of those things I got for her but please how do I say I don’t have in my next relationship ? ? ?”

