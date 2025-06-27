type here...
Stone doesn’t practice what he preaches in his songs- Ayisha Modi reacts to Asamoah Gyan blocking Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill

Self-acclaimed artiste manager, Ayisha Modi has once again dragged Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy

Ayisha took to her official Instagram page to post a picture of herself and former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan.

Ayisha Modi wrote in the caption that even though she was in her sick bed, she felt like laughing.

According to her, “a tree is known by its fruit, a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love”.

Ayisha went on to ask Asamoah Gyan whether she should talk or let things slide, saying “Should I talk or not”.

Talking about Stonebwoy, controversial Ayisha Modi said that “Stone doesn’t what he preaches in his songs”.

