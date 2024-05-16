Bhim Nation boss Stonebwoy has been hit with a wild allegation from the CEO of 3Music Awards Baba Sadiq for calling his wife on the phone to disrespect her.

In the past few days, some people in the entertainment industry have come out to root for King Promise to emerge as the top winner in this Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Baba Sadiq and his wife happened to be one of the people supporting King Promise to emerge as the Artiste of the Year and have made their support very clear and open.

Following this, Stonebwoy seems not to be happy with the couple for throwing their support behind King Promise ahead of the awards night.

In a series of tweets, Baba Sadiq disclosed that Stonebwoy who is friends with his wife from childhood called her on the phone to disrespect her and later called him too and did the same.

He continued that he took it cool until a fanatic also called to disrespect his wife and attacked her online.

