GhPage Entertainment Stonebwoy and his other 4 bodyguards arrested for mercilessly beating a driver
Entertainment

Stonebwoy and his other 4 bodyguards arrested for mercilessly beating a driver

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stonebwoy-arrested
GhPage has received confirmed reports that Dancehall Sensation Stonebwoy has been arrested by the Abuakwa divisional police command in Ashanti region.

Per our source’s reports, the musician was arrested after his bodyguards and driver physically assaulted a trotro driver in the middle of the Abuakwa-Sunyani road.

Stonebwoy and his entourage is said to have been returning from Bibiani in two black Toyota Land Cruisers with registration GT-5255-19 and GS-6255-19.

Narrating the incident to GhPage, an eyewitness said Stonebwoy’s driver made an attempt to overtake a 207 Benz bus but failed and crashed into one of the cars which were plying the Bibiani-Abuakwa stretch.

The bodyguards and driver of the musician allegedly pulled the 207 Benz driver out of the commercial bus and started landing heavy punches on his face.

Stonebwoy, we are told has been bailed but the driver and his bodyguards will spend the night inside one of the Abukwa police cells.

Source:GHPAGE

