Stonebwoy and Sarkodie will continue to suffer because they’re not celebrities – Shatta Wale rants again

- Advertisement -

Controversial Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale in the showbiz space has once again taken a swipe at his fellow artists.

According to the self acclaimed dancehall king, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini are not celebrities, as many believe.

READ MORE: “I’ll marry Wendy Shay and give her 50 million dollars” – Broke Funny Face brags

Shatta Wale made these claim in a self-recorded video while at a visit to rapper, Medikal’s house amid his controversy with Sally Mann and Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale justified his criticism to the aforementioned musicians by stating that he is richer than them, despite their deceptive artistic lifestyles.

TRENDING NOW: “You can date and knack married men, but don’t get pregnant for them” – Empress Gifty encourages side chicks

However, none of the artists, including Sarkodie, Samini, and Stonebwoy, have responded to Shatta Wale’s claim since dragging them in his most latest video.