Stonebwoy and Sarkodie will continue to suffer because they’re not celebrities – Shatta Wale rants again

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
I want to face off with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on 'What you don't know' show - Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale-Sarkodie
Controversial Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale in the showbiz space has once again taken a swipe at his fellow artists.

According to the self acclaimed dancehall king, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini are not celebrities, as many believe.

Shatta Wale made these claim in a self-recorded video while at a visit to rapper, Medikal’s house amid his controversy with Sally Mann and Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale justified his criticism to the aforementioned musicians by stating that he is richer than them, despite their deceptive artistic lifestyles.

However, none of the artists, including Sarkodie, Samini, and Stonebwoy, have responded to Shatta Wale’s claim since dragging them in his most latest video.

